ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Hotel has celebrated it’s opening!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday to mark its opening. Officials say the new inn contributes to the city’s business and tourism districts.

Jett Mehta, the CEO of Indus Hospitality Group, says the hotel also enhances the city’s status as a family-friendly destination due to its proximity being close to the Strong National Museum of Play.

“We think economic development like this brings more positive economic output, we are just thrilled to support business and leisure travelers as they come to Rochester and Monroe County.

For those coming to Rochester, you will be able to find the inn on South Union Street. More information can be found by clicking here.