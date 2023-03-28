The Tops in Hamlin on March 28,2023. The new renovations totaled $1.6 million. (Emalee Burkhard / News 8 WROC)

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A local grocery store in Hamlin celebrated their brand new look at Tuesday reopening with a ribbon cutting.

After four months of major renovations which totaled $1.6 million, the Tops Friendly Market now has new fueling stations, self checkouts, and improved restrooms.

Bobby Giancurso, the store manager, said that being the only grocery store in town, the remodel is a way to make the shopping experience easier for customers.

The new-and-improved produce section of the Hamlin Tops. (Emalee Burkhard / news 8 WROC)

“A lot of the customers have been very complementary as well as the associates who have actually grown up in the store for the last 20-25 years — to see us invest in them and their community that they live in has been a huge thing,” Giancurso said.

Attendees had the opportunity to win prizes like $1,000 in Tops gift cards for food and fuel, a family four pack to Six Flags Darian Lake, or a Flex Pack to a Rochester Red Wings game.