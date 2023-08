WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Guida’s Pizzeria will soon have a new Webster location. They are celebrating a grand opening at their new 160 W. Main Street, Webster Village, Tuesday, August 8.

The first Webster location for Guida’s was in the same building Hegedorn’s Market for 12 years; until Hegedorn’s closed earlier this summer.

This will be Guida’s third location: they have a shop on Empire Boulevard in Irondequoit and on Elmgrove Road in Gates.