ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s over the hill for the Golden Fox restaurant.

The Rochester eatery on Culver Road near McKinley Street celebrated 50 years in business Friday.

Owner and operator Corinna Kasandrinos said it’s been amazing to become part of the community — almost like a family.

“Its very important because in our community I think a lot of the health aspects that they need to keep abreast of, they ignore. It goes unrecognized and later on resulting in a lot more health problems that could have been avoided had they taken a more preemptive move of meeting with providers,” Kasandrinos said.