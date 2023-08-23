ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva company is a finalist in the 2023 Grow-NY business competition, Empire State Development announced Wednesday.

According to ESD, 20 start-up companies from around the world were picked for round five of the competition, which focuses on enhancing the food, drink, and agriculture cluster in New York.

The winners in the competition will be required by ESD to make a positive economic impact throughout Central New York, Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier regions.

GR8PE, a Geneva-based company, was named as one of the finalists in the competition. The company sells dietary supplements made from the skins and seeds of pressed grapes. The products are meant to enhance digestion.

In the 10-week business development phase, GR8PE and the other finalists will receive mentorship from an advisor, resources for potential partnerships, site visits, business tours, business development workshops, and pitch training.

So what comes after? Grow-NY will then pick seven winners. They will then award $3 million total to the winners, including a $1M top prize, two $500k prizes, and four $250k prizes.

A full list of the current Grow-NY finalists can be found on the competition’s website.