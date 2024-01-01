ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just a little more than a month after opening a local recreational cannabis dispensary is closing its doors.

The owner of High Points in Geneva was one of the first in our region to receive a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary, or CAURD, license back in June. In working to open, they obtained a permit through the state’s cannabis growers showcase — a program that expired at year’s end.

The owner says he’ll close the store Wednesday until further notice, and with no word from the state as to how to proceed.

Meantime, the Office of Cannabis management could go back into limbo, with two more companies filing a federal lawsuit last week putting the CAURD licensing process on hold once again.

We’ve reached out to the state for more details but haven’t heard back.