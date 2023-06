ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Excitement is brewing at the Genesee Brew House in Rochester.

A brand new Brew House Bungalow is set to open at the Cataract Street restaurant Friday. News 8 was invited in for a preview.

The bungalow occupies a space formerly filled by the restaurant’s beer garden. It will be open daily through July 16, featuring menu specials and live music each weekend.