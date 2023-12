ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the cold Friday, community members gathered in Rochester to enjoy the lighting of the iconic Genesee Brewery Keg Tree.

The tree is made up of more than 500 kegs wrapped with thousands of lights. It stands at 30 feet tall.

“I grew up in Rochester and we love it here,” said Lillian Meller. “Even though it’s cold out, it’s not going to stop us. We have heaters, we have really fun food, we got drinks, it’s all a very good time.”