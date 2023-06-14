The current video in this post was from their 2022 closure announcement

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Last year, Frear’s Garden Center and Christmas Fantasyland at 1050 Stone Rd. announced it was closing; it had been open for nearly a century.

Wednesday, demolition of the building is underway. In its place will be a Byrne Dairy Store. Both a spokesperson from the town of Greece and Byrne Dairy confirmed this to News 8.

Byrne Dairy said there is no firm or current timeline for construction and opening.

According to general manager John Nicholson in 2022, Frear’s had been in operation and family-owned since the property was purchased in 1892 by Warren’s grandfather Ernst Fear. Nicholson says the property has seen many changes over the years and Frear Drive behind the current location was dedicated in the early 1960s.

Frears was also well known as the home of Frear’s Christmas Fantasyland with an extensive annual Christmas display.