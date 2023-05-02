ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Franchise Roc will have its fourth event in an effort to educate Rochester’s aspiring and existing business owners wishing to grow their businesses.

Five speakers from black and brown communities will each present one aspect of their experienced business pathways. Founded by three local entrepreneurs — Angela Lavecchia, Willie Lightfoot, and Randy Henderson.

Franchise Roc Cofounder Angela LaVecchia says there are so many people in the community that aren’t aware of their advantages. She wants to help them realize and figure out a plan.

“So you have to have your business plan you have to have your idea. You have to figure out how you’re going to fund it. You need to have a little skin in the game,” says LaVecchia.

The franchise model offers Market study, location evaluation, capital information, training, and field support.

This event will include Networking, Speakers, and one on one conversations with each of the speakers. Shawn Gee Goburn who is one of the individuals in particular will be in attendance and share his focus of turning passion into profit.

“A lot of business owners have a passion for something. Right? Many people that I meet, many individuals that want to do business they start off just doing something really well not really understanding how to turn that into a business that makes sense. So what I’m going to focus in on is relating to their passion because I’m passionate about helping people and doing those kind of things with my business But how I turn that into making a full-on business that’s profiting and doing different things,” says Goburn.

The event is Tuesday, May 2 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the University Prep Charter School in Rochester. It is free however registration is required.