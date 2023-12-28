ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the owners of Marge’s Lakeside Inn passed away late Tuesday evening.

The family of Fran Beth posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon to share that she passed away sometime after her birthday dinner. They said that she was very happy.

The daughter of Beth posted on Facebook a photo of them together with the following message:

“Update: My Mom passed away, just about 2am last night. I guess it was “last call” in heaven. She did make her bday dinner at Payments and was very happy. Then things took a bad turn. Needless to say, I’m crushed, empty, heartbroken and can’t find any words.

I’ll post when we figure things out.“

Beth was one of the co-owners of Marge’s Lakeside Inn, a restaurant located on Culver Road in Irondequoit. She has been interviewed a few times by News 8 in the past.