ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pizza shop has a new home in Rochester: Forno Tony will be open Saturday at 1350 University Avenue. Their first day will start at 9 a.m., and pizza service will start at 11 a.m.

Going forward, they plan to be open Fridays and Saturdays and hope to expand hours in the future.

The business was known for its Roma pizza, and the long Saturday lines to get it at their previous retail location.

Billy Gushue is the head baker at Forno Tony. In addition to the Roman pizza, they also make

Italian breads, pastries, cookies, and “a little bit of everything.”

But what is roman style pizza?

“It’s a high-hydrated dough pizza, it almost looks like a flatbread,” he said. “When it’s done correctly, it’s super light and airy on the inside, and crispy on the outside. In terms of toppings…. We use the minimum amount of toppings, but the highest quality of toppings.”

Many of the pizzas, sandwiches, and more at Forno Tony are based on family recipes. Gushue went to Rome to learn the style as well and fused this new style with his love of what he calls the great pizza in Rochester.

The first location of Forno Tony on East Ave. became a local phenomenon: people would line out of the door by the dozens, and they frequently sold out.

“Feeling great ready to go, like I said, I probably won’t sleep tonight, so I’m ready to go,” he said.