HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Another big storefront is coming to Marketplace Mall: Floor and Decor.

The home, flooring, and more store was first announced in November. Then, the project was slated to be completed in the fall. Turns ut, they are ahead of schedule and are celebrating a grand opening on August 17.

The Floor and Decor will be in the old Macy’s lot; that building was demolished and a new building has gone up in its space. The storefront will be 65,573 sq. ft.

More from Wilmorite, the developer of the mall:

Floor and Décor is a favorite amongst DIY-ers and features a huge selection of affordable flooring, tile, fixtures, and decorative accents to complete any home renovation. Floor and Décor has already begun their journey including site surveys, permits, and building plans. As the mall shifts focus and begins reigniting more of the property, Floor and Décor will spark both new and continued growth of the property.