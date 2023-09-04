ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular Asian cuisine restaurant in the Swillburg neighborhood of Rochester as closed: Flavors of Asia.

A sign in the window, which has since fallen, says the restaurant has closed. The same sign however said that a new restaurant is opening in September.

The business is listed as “permanently closed” online, and no one answered the number listed on the building.

According to public documents with Monroe County, the deed to the building was bought by Larry Wong in 2004. It opened shortly after.