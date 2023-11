CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Five Below is coming to Chili. The discount store will be in the same plaza on Chili Ave. that has an Aldi, Big Lots, and Tim Hortons.

Construction equipment and signage can be seen at the vacant lot on the plaza.

Chili town supervisor David Dunning told News 8 there is no updated timeline for completion. News 8 has reached out to the company and hasn’t heard back yet.