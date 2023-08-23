ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new sustainable home and food store is coming to Rochester. Marilla’s Mindful Supplies is opening Friday at 661 South Avenue in the South Wedge in Rochester.

Friday at 11 a.m. is their ribbon cutting. The first 20 people there will get a special prize. They will also have freshly made pastries there.

Going forward, Marrilla’s in Rochester plans to be open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

This is their second location; their first opened in Geneva in 2019, then under a different name. Owner Marilla Gonzalez said she wanted to first open so she could do something to help her community, by selling low and no-waste products.

“Even in the very eco-friendly shops that I loved so much, you still found plastic packaging on products that were very sustainable,” she said in an interview at the store Wednesday. “In Geneva, we’re in very close proximity to two massive landfills. While the communities have mixed feelings about those places, even the people protesting them… (They) had to face the fact so we’re sending a lot to the landfills.”

When you come into a Marilla’s, you can shop with your own containers, or use the ones the store provides for free. Along with teas, spices, and other refillable dry foodstuffs, their goods include:

“We try to walk through the home to find a plastic-free alternative for every room in the house

we cover personal care, we cover pantry, on-the-go items… And we cover home care,” she said.

The new space is highly walkable and is an accessible space to shop sustainably in the South Wedge.

“We decided it was time to bring this closer to our Rochester community and provide something that would enable them to reduce their waste without having to drive hours to Geneva,” Gonzalez said.