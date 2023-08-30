IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y (WROC) — Farmhouse Table Food was started by Mike and Sarah Hasenauer just under nine years ago. They are one of the largest caterers in the area, serving up at hundreds of weddings and events each year; not to mention slinging food for the Rochester Amerks.

But September 6 is the start of their latest venture, as they are opening their base of operations as a retail shop. The shop is at 4892 St. Paul Boulevard in the Summerville neighborhood of Irondequoit.

They will sell local products and ingredients, prepared foods, order-ahead takeout meals, and more. They are planning on being open Wednesdays – Saturdays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Farmhouse Table Food even has an alcohol license… Though a spokesperson with the company says that’s more in their future plans.

It’s all part of their sustainable mission:

“We utilize as many local ingredients as much as we can, to feature local farms, and to make sure that we are bringing what can be grown locally for our full-service catering business,” said Mike.

They grew from a vendor at local farmer’s markets, nd now are one of the area’s biggest caterers. They even delivered meals during the pandemic. Their key to success:

“We try to make everything with heart, with soul, when you taste things that you cook from scratch, and you’re using real ingredients, you can taste a difference,” Sarah said.

This space is not only a space for them to sell, but for people to say hello… And offer a chance for people to have a look at the people behind the product.

“Michael proposed to me in this tiny space, it matters to me, and I love the idea of opening the doors and getting to share that with people,” Sarah said. “Food matters.”