ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local venue Evento East held an open house Thursday night to showcase its newly-renovated space and to allow people to meet staff members.

Located in the BayTowne Plaza in Webster, Evento East currently has over 8,000 square feet of open space to accommodate a maximum of 750 people standing — 300 if they are seated and 450 for cocktail parties.

According to the venue, the space is available to use for events such as private functions, conferences, and fundraising galas. The venue is looking to bring together local businesses such as caterers, photographers, food and drink manufacturers, and musicians.

Jenna Mannetta-Knauf, the owner of the venue, says that being located outside of Rochester offers benefits such as parking and accessibility.

“When you have a big event, you really only have two options in town,” she said. “And if you do it year after year, you run out of options and we’re just kind of creating a new option.”

For those looking to learn more about Evento East, you can visit their website here.