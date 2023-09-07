SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — With the closure of Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services in Rochester coming in November, more pet owners are wondering where to critical care for their dogs and cats.

Now, Erie Canal Animal Hospital is near the corner of South Union and Brockport Rd. in Spencerport has a new urgent care service.

The service is open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Their phone number is 585-349-7387. The service is run by Dr. Staceyann Doobar. Dr. Doobar has an extensive background in emergency vet services.

And after they opened the service, they’ve already been busy.

“This week alone we’ve seen cats that are having trouble breathing and dying, so I’m equipped to handle those, that’s not ideally what we would want to be seeing here as an urgent care, but if they come through the doors, I can see them,” she said.

Dr. Doobar says the more typical urgent care cases are things like vomiting, diarrhea, and lameness, as well as issues that can be treated temporarily before an animal has to be taken into emergency services.

The next steps are to bring on more staff to extend the urgent care hours into the weekend.

If that goes well, evening and overnight hours could be next.