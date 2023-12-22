ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Equal=Grounds Coffee House has been sold and will be under new management.

The South Avenue coffee house has been sold to longtime customer Monique Chatman, who owns the Groom Room Men’s Lounge and Spa.

The current owners of Equal=Grounds, John White-Bronson and Harry Bronson, released a statement saying that the business depended on the customers and their loyalty — a philosophy that will continue under Chatman:

“Thank you to our customers and friends for helping to spread the good word and for coming back time and time again. Thank you, also, for being part of the Equal=Grounds family. From poetry to politics, first dates to last dates, game night to wedding ceremonies, and everything in between, we thank you for making Equal=Grounds your meeting space. We also want to thank our employees over the years who have carried on our mission of welcoming all. Each of you have made our customers your number one priority and for that we are grateful.”

Chatman, who was a finalist in News 8’s Remarkable Women contest this year, says she is excited to open the doors of Equal=Grounds to everyone.

“I invite you to join us on this journey as we strive to maintain Equal Grounds Cafe as a safe and inviting space for every member of our community,” Chatman said. “Together, let us celebrate our shared values, champion diversity, and create lasting memories.”

Chatman will begin operations as the owner of Equal=Grounds starting January 2024. The coffee house will stay open during most of the transition period.