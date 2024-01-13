ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Equal=Grounds Coffee House announced a recent change in ownership and operations at their soft opening on Saturday.

The new owner, Monique Chatman was a Remarkable Woman finalist last year and is a long-time customer of Equal=Grounds.

Before handing over the business, the previous owners John White-Bronson and Harry Bronson shared their thanks for the support they received throughout the time of owning the successful business. They also shared their excitement about having Chatman take over.

Chatman told News 8 her hopes for the cafe’s future and shared that the official grand opening will take place in February.