Wilmorite says this is the first Dry Goods in New York. (WROC file photo)

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Eastview Mall in Victor has a new fashion retailer: Dry Goods. Wilmorite, the developer of the mall made the announcement Tuesday.

Wilmorite says this is the first Dry Goods in New York. A second location will open later this summer in the Walden Galleria in Buffalo. The women’s fashion retailer — which Wilmorite says is “fashion-forward style meets old-fashioned customer service” — will take 3,625 space in the Macy’s wing of the mall.

The clothes and accessories for sale are for young women.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dry Goods to Eastview and be home to their first location in New York. While separate retailers, Dry Goods shares a parent company with Eastview shopper favorite Von Maur, as well as their values and exceptional Customer Service standards. We are looking forward to the additional business and selection in the Macy’s Wing,” said Eastview General Manager, Mike Kauffman in a statement.

Their grand opening celebration is Saturday, and Wilmorite says “shoppers who spend $50 in Dry Goods on Saturday will receive a free tote with their purchase, while supplies last.”