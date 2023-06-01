PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Wilmorite, the developer of Pittsford Plaza and other malls, have announced more additions coming to plaza Thursday.

First, a test site for a test warehouse site for Dick’s. It will operate in the 42,824 sq. ft. space above Century Liquor:

The store will feature sports equipment, apparel and footwear for athletics, outdoor recreation, and fitness. All your favorite brands at deep-discount, warehouse sale pricing. The store is expected to open sometime in June.

Also coming is a 8,000 sq. ft. women’s health clinic, which will be next to Century Liquor:

“The Women’s Health team at Rochester Regional Health provides a full range of services for women throughout their lives, including prenatal care and delivery, high-risk obstetrics, general gynecology, urogynecology and pelvic reconstruction, care for gynecologic cancers, family planning, and screenings throughout the Rochester area and the Western and Central New York regions.”

No opening date was confirmed.

Wilmorite also confirmed that the same Chipotle franchise owners will operate the recently-announced Monroe Ave. Chipotle in Brighton.