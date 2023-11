ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new lounge is coming to Rochester… This is one of the board game variety.

“Dice Versa” is run by Rochester native Riley Dethier.

It’s opening this weekend, with a grand opening on the 18th, going from noon until 1 a.m. It’s at 280 E. Broad Street, next to Unwine’d and across from Branca.

They have 250 different board games — from Just Games in Penfield — for people to play, all while serving cocktails, wine, appetizers, and shareable plates.