VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A landmark barn in Victor looks to have new life, as DeWolf Brewing Company looks open at the location near the corners of Main Street on Maple Avenue in 2024.

The barn was first built in 1890s, says owner Justin DeWolf, and has had many different businesses there.

DeWolf Brewing Company plans to have dining for 150 people, outdoor seating, and production brewing and their taproom on-site.

Ownership tells us today that they plan on accessible food with Spanish flavors.

As for the beer, they plan to tackle a line of cold-fermented lagers first. They’re targeting an opening date in the late summer or early fall.