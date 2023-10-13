ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — del Lago Resort & Casino is among 18 other hotels and restaurants that were recognized for their Four Diamond status at an award ceremony Thursday.

AAA hosted the Four Diamond Awards Ceremony at Casa Larga in Fairport Thursday morning as 17 hotels and two restaurants were honored at the ceremony.

del Lago in Waterloo was recognized as a Four Diamond Hotel back in 2021 and is one of the few resorts in the Finger Lakes region to achieve this status. AAA says that most of the state’s Four Diamond hotels and restaurants are found in New York City.

“It’s a level of achievement in the standard that we’re setting year in and year out,” said Laura Collins, guest service manager at del Lago Resort & Casino. “Just to hit those marks and the goal.”

del Lago’s website also notes some other awards that they have run, including the Finger Lakes Times Readers’ Choice Award for Best Hotel. The resort says this is the third year that they have won the award.

Below is a full list of the other winners recognized: