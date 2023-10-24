ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Asian cuisine restaurant, Crepe and Go is now open in Rochester. They are at the corner of S. Clinton and Meigs in the South Wedge.

They are open every day except Wednesday, and offer food for takeout and delivery.

Crepe and Go — which used to be on Monroe Ave. before a 2020 fire displaced them — is now in the old Flavors of Asia in the South Wedge of Rochester.

They moved into the South Wedge at the end of last month. Here, while they specialize in Chinese crepes, they also serve many kinds of Asian cuisine, from Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, and dine-in dim sum.