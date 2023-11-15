HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta company is celebrating a huge expansion today:

CooperVision.

This new 150,000 sq. ft. expansion is for packaging and storage, all to keep up with demand. CooperVision makes contact lenses at facilities worldwide, including some made in Scottsville.

They package them in their Henrietta location, and are shipped worldwide. Last year the total number of packages was 700 million, and this year they have already packaged and shipped 1 billion.

They have been at the Henrietta location since 2006, and the process to start the expansion started in 2021, and they broke ground last year. The expansion is 150,000 sq. ft. and represents a $38 million investment.

They say six more packaging lines will also be added in the next couple years. 80 percent of the company’s US workforce is based in the greater Rochester area, and CooperVision says it will help the business and employees.

“It’s here, it’s working, we’re excited for it, the employees are excited for it, we have the office space down here,” said Director of American Distribution Jim Fiorino. “Employees wanted a fitness center, so we put a fitness center in here, so we’re growing to meet demand, that it’s also a good place to work, so we’ve done some things to make it more beneficial for them as well.”

They currently employ about 630 people in this facility, and they say this expansion will lead to even more job growth. They are hiring, and you can find their careers page here.