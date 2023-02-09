ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community Bank N.A. has announced the upcoming closure of its Rushville branch on Main Street in the village.

After the April 28 closure, the closest Community Bank locations will be nearly 10 miles northwest in Canandaigua, and 13 miles southeast in Penn Yan. The company says employees of the Rushville branch will be able to transfer to the nearby branches.

Full Statement from Senior Vice President of Retail Banking Hal Wentworth: