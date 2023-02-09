ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community Bank N.A. has announced the upcoming closure of its Rushville branch on Main Street in the village.
After the April 28 closure, the closest Community Bank locations will be nearly 10 miles northwest in Canandaigua, and 13 miles southeast in Penn Yan. The company says employees of the Rushville branch will be able to transfer to the nearby branches.
Full Statement from Senior Vice President of Retail Banking Hal Wentworth:
Community Bank N.A. has announced plans to permanently close our Rushville branch located at 1 Main Street effective Friday, April 28, 2023. It is not a choice that we made lightly; however, we see this change as the best way to efficiently provide services to our customers.
With over 200 customer facilities, we will be happy to help our customers with their banking needs at any neighboring Community Bank location, including our nearby branches in Canandaigua and Penn Yan. Customers also have our digital tools and telephone banking options available, which allow customers to bank from anywhere, anytime. Our free online and mobile banking tools provide 24/7 digital account access and the ability to open accounts, apply for loans, prequalify for mortgages, transfer funds, deposit checks, check account balances and activity, pay bills and more.
Customers will continue to receive the same knowledgeable and friendly service they are accustomed to as all impacted employees will transfer to nearby branches. We’re extremely grateful for the ability to serve the Rushville community and look forward to continuing to assist our Rushville customers with their banking needs through our digital platforms and from nearby branch locations.