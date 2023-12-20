ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Chipotle is coming to Brighton this week — but with something special for this restaurant in Monroe County.

The first Chipotle in Brighton will feature Chipotlane! For those unaware, Chipotlane is a drive-thru where customers can pick up digital orders.

This Chipotle location, which can be found on Monroe Avenue, will open this Friday, December 22 from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On top of that, the new location is hiring, with the company saying there are 25 jobs at each Chipotle. More information can be found here.