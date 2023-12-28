The current video is News 8’s 2020 feature of Chick’N Out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of Rochester’s best-known fried chicken joints is expanding its space:

Chick’N out at the corner of Charlotte and Matthews in the City will have a full dining space come 2024. Owner Adam Bierton tells News 8 it will be open by the spring of 2024.

The takeout/carry-out space will close soon to better facilitate the construction work, but they plan to continue to serve the community with catering and more. Takeout and delivery will return when they re-open.

Chick’N Out launched in April of 2019, as a proof of concept for Bierton: to serve family-based recipes for fried hot chicken, often served “stung,” with a drizzle of honey.

They launched as a pop-up kitchen at the Blossom Road Pub, and along with a quirky and clever Instagram presence — they were incredibly successful.

Eventually, they moved into a space on University Avenue, before pandemic challenges landed them here at the old East End Tavern.

They’ve been serving at that location for two years, operating a bustling delivery and takeout service. They closed on the space in August, and the building permits are in, so Bierton is working on his dream of a sit-down space, able to serve dozens.

“I have two new bathrooms getting put in, a long L-shaped bar to the entrance on Charlotte Street, two big ten-foot garage doors… This plays into the architecture of the building, it used to be a garage shop,” he said. “Big banquette seating, farm family style tables in the middle, concrete floors, exposed mechanical…

“The main goal has always been to create an experience where I can play into my interior design background, and create a space where we can serve our community,” he continued.