ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An online cannabis delivery platform opened up for business in our area today.

Canterra, an e-commerce recreational marijuana company, makes deliveries in Monroe, Genesee, and Orleans Counties, along with a few others in Western New York. The company’s website is already live, showcasing numerous items users can add to their cart and have delivered straight to their door.

News 8 spoke with Canterra Co-founder Matthew Krupp.

“We employ our own drivers,” Krupp said. “They’re trained on products. They’re just cannabis educators in our mind. They’re there to interact with you when they get to your door and give you any questions you might need answered and just give you a great experience.”

Identification of the person making the order will be required to accept the delivery. You must be 21 years or older to make a purchase.

Although the website began taking online orders Monday, deliveries will begin Friday.