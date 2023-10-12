ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A plant in Rochester will be shutting its doors this upcoming winter as approximately half of its staff will be laid off.

Caldwell Manufacturing Company is a manufacturer of hardware in windows, specifically the counterbalances in residential and commercial windows.

According to a WARN notice, Caldwell will be closing its plant on Manitou Road on January 12, citing economic reasons for its closure. The company will be laying off 41 out of its 94 total employees.

The company is expected to separate its employees on January 12 or the 14-day period commencing on that date.

The full WARN notice can be read below: