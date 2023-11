ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The newest Byrne Dairy location on 321 East Linden Ave, finally opened on Wednesday, November 15.

This opening has been a long time coming. With this location, Byrne Dairy now has 60 stores in the state of New York.

Byrne Dairy & Deli posted on Facebook announcing that their gas prices at this location will be capped at $2.99 a gallon until December 1 when using their membership card.

