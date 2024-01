GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, the developer of the Greece Ridge Mall, Wilmorite, confirmed to News 8 that Burlington Coat Factory is moving locations within the mall.

It will soon be in the old Bed, Bath and Beyond space, but Wilmorite did not immediately offer a timeline for the completion of the move.

The mall said they can’t confirm what “entertainment” business will be going in the old Burlington space.