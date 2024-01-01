ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brockport restaurant Jimmy Z’s will be put up for sale soon, according to owner Jimmy Zisovski.

“With Poppy approaching 70 this year, we are ready for the next chapter in life,” Zisovski said In a social media post Monday. “2024 will be our last year, but don’t worry it won’t be the restaurants last!”

News 8 spoke with Zisovski Monday evening. He said the business would be put up for sale soon, and he is looking for “the right buyer to take over the throne!”

Read the full statement