ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Polish off your skis and snowboards — cause Bristol Mountain is opening for the winter season on Thursday.

As of November 30, Bristol Mountain will re-open to advanced skiers and riders only. The trails that will be open are Ursa Major, Upper Rocket, and Lower Rocket. The Comet Express Lift will be operating from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our remarkable team of snowmakers has dedicated themselves tirelessly, seizing every available opportunity to create the best snow conditions for our visitors,” said Mountain Operations Manager Paul Trippi. “Bristol Mountain has one of the best snowmaking teams in the industry. We can’t wait to showcase our team’s hard work and provide an exceptional skiing and snowboarding experience.”

The current ticket price for lifts at Bristol Mountain is $54, with five dollars added to the price if you do not have a Gateway Card.

Bristol Mountain will be open Thursday afternoon until 4 p.m. For the weekend, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More hours and information will be available on their website.