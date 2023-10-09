FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A new restaurant is coming to Fairport, in an unusual location. The owners of the Cub Room, Jodi and Greg Johnson, are looking to open a new restaurant in the old Bank of America at 58 S. Main Street in Fairport.

They opened the Cub Room in Rochester about eight years ago, and not long after, they wanted to open another place.

When this place crossed their desk, in their home of Fairport, Jodi said Monday “It’s a dream.”

“I never thought opening (in) a bank was a possibility here in (Upstate) New York, I’ve seen many ventures like that in Manhattan,” she added. “We came out and had a look, and were blown away because there really isn’t anything like this in the Rochester area.”

Inside, the Johnsons want to keep the Art Deco vibe of the space intact. The bar will be at the old service counter, the top floor will be opened up with an added view, and they’re even turning the old vault into a private dining space.

They’re building out the kitchen in the back.

The space will be a balance of the old and new, just like the cuisine.

“We’re doing more of a shared small plate kind of concept,” Greg said. “The space is going to seem formal, but we want the experience to be casual, if you will.”

This won’t be another location of the Cub Room, it’s a new place entirely, and the name, Jodi says, was meant to be.

“We’ve had the name for the place for a good five years,” she said. “We were waiting for the right space. Walking into this, it is a bank, the name is Bonnie & Clyde.”

Construction is due to start soon, and they hope to open in the spring.