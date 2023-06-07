ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Facebook post Tuesday night, co-owner of the Blossom Road Pub, Drew Nye, posted that the restaurant and bar would be closing. He confirmed the information over text to News 8.

The pub’s last day will be June 11. In the post, he said the Blossom Road Pub, which is at the corner of Blossom Road and N. Winton Road in Rochester, opened in 2016.

In 2020, the pub also served as the pop-up kitchen for Chick’n Out.

In the post, which was co-signed by the leadership team, Nye thanked the community for supporting the place, and for contributing to the “warm and warm and welcoming environment, where laughter, camaraderie, and shared experiences have flourished.”

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our amazing staff, whose hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere,” Nye continued. “We are forever grateful for their contributions and the passion they have poured into their craft.”