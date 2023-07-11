ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Black Button Distilling held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday celebrating its brand-new location!

Black Button, which is a well-known distiller in the Rochester area, will be holding its grand opening at its new University Avenue location on Saturday.

The new location was announced back in October 2022 — the $25 million construction gave the owners a space of 28,000 square feet, which will include a distilling space, a tasting room, and more.

“Ultimately though, this is just the starting line, with this much more square footage, and the new staff and equipment we’re bringing on board, I can’t wait for what the next 11 years have in store for Black Button,” said founder Jason Barrett.

In addition, the owners added that they will increase their barrel output from four to 40 barrels a day. They also plan to add 50 jobs over the lifetime of the new space.

The distillery first opened for business back in 2014, with its original space on Railroad Street closing back in May.