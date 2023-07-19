ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Corey Owens at BIG BOYS Eatery has made a life of being a business on the road:

“Anywhere, we’ll pull up in your backyard, we travel,” Owens said. “I got a few weddings down in Alexandria Bay this year, so we’re mobile and move here and there.”

He started this business about a decade ago, fueled by a lifetime love of food and a generous helping of support from a local mentor.

With his now-famous barbecue and smokers in tow, Owens serves anything from brisket, to ribs, turkey legs, and today’s menu at the summer camp, Horizons at Harley: hot dogs and burgers.

And all of BIG BOY Eatery’s food comes with all the fixings: mac and cheese, cornbread, collard greens, and more. As for the secret soul food sauce:

“I believe in plain and good seasoning and good grounds,” Owens said. “Every plate you get is a nice portion size, and you’re going to be full.”

Owens, A School of the Arts alum, was at the Harley School today giving back to the community, serving this cookout free of charge, and turning good food into gratitude.

“God will return it ten times over, something like this; we’re feeding over 300 kids today,” Owens said. “But it’s a blessing to give, do it for the community, and to let them know I love them… We appreciate the business, we’re just grateful.”

Owens says he has more of these community cookouts planned and even teased a brick-and-mortar location in the future.