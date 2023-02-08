ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a new round of store closures. This time, the Victor location is on the list.

The Bed Bath & Beyond at 20 Square Drive is one of 150 Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores going out of business. On January 5, the company said there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business at all, and that it was considering filing for bankruptcy protections.

The Henrietta buybuy BABY is also slated to close. Closing dates for either local stores have not yet been announced.