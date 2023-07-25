WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another prominent business is closing in the Rochester area:

Barry’s Old School Irish pub in Webster.

Owners Jessica and Danny Barry say the mainstay location will be closing September 9th. They’re making the move to spend more time and energy on their Irish cream business.

A company called “Mary’s” in Ireland will be making the product, but Jessica and Danny will be running the business stateside.

While the pub will be closed, it may be temporary, as they explained their dream goals in an interview Tuesday:

“A goal of our’s is to find a home that can house both of these dreams, the Barry’s Irish cream, and Barry’s Irish pub,” Danny said.

“While we’re tasking over new York state and going after the other states with the Irish cream,” Jessica added.

“It will be super significant that we can have a home again, together under one roof, so it gives us all the motivation in the world to get this Irish cream launched, and then in background look for a spot that can house both of those dreams,” Danny said.

After they close the pub, owners say they will be hosting a series of events to keep the community together.