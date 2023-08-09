VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Barnes & Noble is coming to Eastview Mall.

Wilmorite, the developer of the mall, said in a release Wednesday, said the bookstore chain is coming to Eastview “in the coming months.” No exact timeline was offered.

A spokesperson tells News 8 that “the 8,029 square foot space, located just inside Entrance Two at the Sundial.” Like many other Barnes & Nobles, there will be a cafe and seating area.

“Our shoppers have consistently requested a bookstore, so we are happy to welcome Barnes & Noble to Eastview. Barnes & Noble adds a great element and will certainly enhance our center, helping us elevate our customer’s experience”, said Eastview Mall General Manager Mike Kauffman in a statement.

Wilmorite added that community and philanthropic efforts will also take place at the Barnes & Noble.

Eastview also teased other stores and restaurants that will be coming to the mall soon:

Warby Parker

MiniSo

Nara Coffee & Bakery

The mall has opened a number of other businesses in the past year, including:

Dry Goods

Pita Chik

Valencia Jewelry

Cinderella Nails

In the same release, Eastview said that Oriental Rug Mart has changed locations, and is now open next to Von Maura.