ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular bagel and sandwich restaurant in Rochester, Balsam Bagels, has been shut down for health violations. This is according to Monroe County’s Health Department, who said that the shutdown was due to a “mouse infestation.”

A health inspector reported finding “large quantities of mouse droppings throughout the entire facility,” including in prep kitchens, service areas, basement storage, on storage shelves, on a bagel rolling machine, on a bagel toaster, and on a bagel slicer. Three dead mice were found in a variety of traps inside the restaurant.

The inspector also reported finding dry ingredients left in the open, and employee cell phones on surfaces used for food preparation. The full report can be found below.

The bagel shop will be subject to reinspection after a licensed exterminator eliminates the mouse infestation and forwards invoices to the health department.

Balsam Bagels posted on their Facebook page that “Due to some unforeseen circumstances we are closed temporarily, sorry for the inconvenience everybody!! Hope to be back early next week, we will keep you updated!!”

The restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment over phone or email.

Read the health department report