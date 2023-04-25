VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The sewing goods and services store, Aurora Sewing Center, will be opening its third store on May 1; this location is in Victor at 11 Framark Drive. The ribbon cutting will be the following Friday.

Their other locations are in East Aurora near Buffalo, and in Williamsville.

In addition to hosting hundreds of classes a year across all locations, according to their website, Aurora Sewing Center “(has) over 3,000 quality fabrics, embroidery designs, patterns, notions, threads, and more.”

Grand opening week schedule:

Mon. May 1st Virtual Fabric and all things sewing SALE on Facebook Live – 10 a.m.

Weds May 3rd: Pop-in DEMO DAY 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thurs. May 4th: AccuQuilt Cut Time, Quilt More with Eileen: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Good, Bad, & the Ugly FABRIC Demo with Jeremy: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Fri. May 5th: BERNINA Stitchwise Clever Quilting with Janelle: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 1 p.m. BERNINA Stitchwise Clever Quilting with Janelle: 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sat. May 6th: BERNINA Stitchwise Clever Quilting with Janelle: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.



“For those that have not yet had a chance to bob-in to our location, the Grand Opening week is a great time to do so, and see and experience everything we offer,” said Alyssa McDonell, Co-Owner in a statement. “We have been expanding out in-store sewing classes, and will be running some hands-on events as well.”

