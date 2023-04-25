GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — August is the new timeline for the opening of the Amazon warehouse in Gates on Manitou Road. Town Supervisor of Gates, Cosmo Giunta, confirmed in an email to News 8.

This project was first announced in 2020, and was delayed because of supply chain issues. The goal is to ultimately bring over a thousand jobs, with hopes that the surrounding area will flourish.

Currently, Amazon’s hiring website does not list any open positions.

“The trickle-down effect,” said Giunta in a previous interview with News 8 in 2022. “Bringing housing, people moving into the town as well, businesses around there too.”

Shipments would start to come in when the facility is open, and they would be able to ship from there in the six to eight weeks following the opening.

News 8 has reached out to Amazon and has not heard back yet.