PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher University is once again hosting Bills Training Camp starting on Wednesday, the fans coming to the campus to see the team gear up for the 2023 NFL season.

Todd Harrison is the Director of Camp Operations at St. John Fisher. He says Bills Camp is a big plus for the campus.

“(It’s) a lot of the benefit to the institution is just in the number of people who come,” he said.

From the thousands who will flock there, to marketing opportunities, to national media coverage, it’s a chance to show St. John Fisher to the rest of the US.

“It’s a pretty awesome opportunity for the university and for Rochester as a whole,” he said.

And it’s a boon for the local economy. When the players are done and fans leave, it’s a day out.

“… they will come here in the morning then go to the Strong Museum of Play, or somewhere else the rest of the day, restaurants…” Harrison said.

And the coffee shops, restaurants, and hangouts —especially in nearby Pittsford— are getting ready.

“Fantastic for business, we get all sorts of people coming in,” said Robert Ament with Artisan Gelato and Espresso.

Ament owns Artisan Gelato and Espresso — the other half of which is a jewelry store. He said some Bills players even stop in for bling.

“They go to the camp, they leave the camp, they come down here and have lunch, they have some gelato and they go next door and look at the jewelry as well,” he said.

And Jojo Bistro and Wine Bar telling News 8 they get some of the big guys too.

“Historically, we have had some of the players in and the coaches and things so, it’s really exciting for us,” said Erin Hartman, General Manager.

Harrison hopes Bills Camp this year will just be the start of something glorious for Buffalo.

“There’s been a buzz about the team the past couple of years –and hopefully this is the year that they can get a Lombardi trophy and bring it here next August,” he said.

Practices start at 9:45 in the morning and will be held on various days. Bills Camp ends on August 10th.