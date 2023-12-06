ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good news for those waiting for Apple Cinemas in Pittsford — The theater will be opening this week!

The theater, which is coming to Pittsford Plaza, will be opening its doors Friday at 1 p.m. and will occupy over 27,000 feet of the plaza.

Movie-goers can expect to order food such as burgers, chicken wings, and fries and can enjoy luxury seats inside the theater.

This isn’t the only Apple Cinemas location opening in the Rochester area. Another location will be replacing the former Regal Cinema at the Mall at Greece Ridge. That will be coming soon.