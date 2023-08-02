PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Apple Cinema announced they would be coming to the Pittsford Plaza in May 2022. Then, they said they were targeting a fall opening.

Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts-based chain of theaters said they are now looking at an October 2023 opening, “but may have couple weeks of flexibility.”

The company has said that upgrades will include luxury seating, eight 4k projection screens, and Dolby ATMOS sound.

The new Apple Cinema will also include a kitchen for full in-seat dining. Moviegoers will be able to order food and eat while watching the latest new release, foreign, and Bollywood films.

Earlier this year, the Regal Cinema location closed at the Mall at Greece Ridge. Shortly after, Wilmorite, the developer of the mall, said that an Apple Cinema will be taking its place.

The spokesperson for Apple Cinemas said that they “have fairly substantial construction to do prior,” and did not offer a timeline for opening.

Wilmorite said in a statement:

“The Apple Cinema luxury experience is unique in that you can order pub-style food right from your seat including wings, burgers, wraps and fries. They will be showing all major first-run movies and blockbusters restoring a destination point in the Mall made vacant by the closing of Regal Cinemas nationwide.“

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich responded with a statement, saying: